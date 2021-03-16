Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Snap worth $162,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Snap by 138.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Snap by 3,164.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,433 shares of company stock worth $11,489,714.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

SNAP opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

