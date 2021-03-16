SnowGem (XSG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

