SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 11th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,281,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

