Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,230,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 14,990,000 shares. Currently, 24.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of IPOE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 2,988,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433,798. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

