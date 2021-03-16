Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 11th total of 972,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sogou in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

