SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $329.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.56.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $297.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.48 and its 200 day moving average is $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,941 shares of company stock worth $5,246,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.