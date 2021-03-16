Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Sells $294,200.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $294,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kyle S. Ramachandran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 73,372 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,066,095.16.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 1,016,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

