Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price objective raised by Chardan Capital from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLDB. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 366,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

