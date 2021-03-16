Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLDB. Barclays began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

NASDAQ SLDB traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 191,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,499. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

