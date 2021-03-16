Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

SLDB stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

