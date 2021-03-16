Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 11th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Soligenix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

