Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Down 8.8%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 3,212,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,849,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.