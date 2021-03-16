Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Down 8.8%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 3,212,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,849,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

