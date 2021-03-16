Sologenic Reaches Market Cap of $249.96 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Sologenic has a total market cap of $249.96 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sologenic has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00454455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00113806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00555572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,646 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

