SoMee.Social (ONG) Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $25,276.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00651130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035397 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,677,895 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

