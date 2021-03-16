Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.88

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 1403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 10,854.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

