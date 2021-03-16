Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. 2,633,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,174,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Specifically, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. On average, analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

