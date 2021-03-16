Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sony by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

