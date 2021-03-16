SOTA Finance Price Tops $0.39 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $974,958.56 and $1.54 million worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.16 or 0.00456372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00109561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00561182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

