Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at KeyCorp

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHC. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,879,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

