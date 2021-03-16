Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,220 shares of company stock valued at $996,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

