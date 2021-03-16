Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 730,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of Southwestern Energy worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SWN stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

