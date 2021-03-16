S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $351.49 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.43 and a 200-day moving average of $336.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

