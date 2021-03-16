Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Spark Power Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE SPG opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$92.28 million and a P/E ratio of 40.95. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.89.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

