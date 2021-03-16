Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Spark Power Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE SPG opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$92.28 million and a P/E ratio of 40.95. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

