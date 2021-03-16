SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,881.18

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $41,881.18 and $77.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008965 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay's total supply is 10,613,695 coins and its circulating supply is 9,526,176 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay's official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

