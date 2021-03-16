SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 609,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 246,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $71.53.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

