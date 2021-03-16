Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 11th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

NYSE SPE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,326. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

