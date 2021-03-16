Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00235908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

