Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Cathy Turner Acquires 318 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19).

SXS stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,164 ($41.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,795.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,131 ($27.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,256 ($42.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -213.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s payout ratio is -4.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,603.57 ($34.02).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

