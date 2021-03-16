SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.90

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $8.06. SPI Energy shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 513,017 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.