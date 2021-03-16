Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after buying an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

