Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

SAVE opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

