Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.