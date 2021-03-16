Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.64. 83,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,936. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 398.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.