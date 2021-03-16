SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of SS&C Technologies worth $61,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SSNC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. 8,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,818. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

