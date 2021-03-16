S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.44 Million

Brokerages expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will post $84.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.99 million and the lowest is $83.90 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $82.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $331.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.47 million to $333.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $336.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $35.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In related news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

