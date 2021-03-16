STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.50 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $128.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

