StableUSD (USDS) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00665363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035351 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

