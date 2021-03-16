Stakenet Market Capitalization Reaches $58.28 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $58.28 million and $338,466.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.12 or 0.00394361 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001028 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005128 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003253 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.59 or 0.05018489 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,981,168 coins and its circulating supply is 113,980,747 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.