Stakinglab 1-Day Volume Hits $83.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,826.39 and approximately $83.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 157.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003454 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

