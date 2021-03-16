Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Stamps.com worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of STMP opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

