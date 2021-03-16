Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.55

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.55 and last traded at $111.32, with a volume of 150886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,812,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

