Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.03. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

