StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of StarTek stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 3,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $366.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

