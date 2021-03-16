StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Issues Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Shares of SRT opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of StarTek in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

