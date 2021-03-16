StarTek (NYSE:SRT) PT Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 5,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

