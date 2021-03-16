State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

