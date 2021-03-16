Steelcase (SCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE SCS opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.