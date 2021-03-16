SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $101,364.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

