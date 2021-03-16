Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3813 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

STLA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 2,864,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

