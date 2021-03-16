Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Stellar has a market cap of $8.87 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00454251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00108724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071234 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,439 coins and its circulating supply is 22,630,631,428 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

